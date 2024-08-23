Newest Disney Lorcana Products Arrive at Disney Store

Some of the latest products from the popular Disney Lorcana TCG, including the new Shimmering Skies, has arrived over at DisneyStore.com.

Several new Disney Lorcana products have arrived at Disney Store, allowing fans of the super popular game to purchase directly from DisneyStore.com.

Die-Hard fans of the game are sure to point out that these have been available at select or exclusive locations since earlier this month, but they can now be purchased on DisneyStore.com

Among those are booster trays and the trove for the latest chapter in the game, Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies .

. Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies is the latest chapter of the popular trading card game, where “The realm of Lorcana holds a great festival to celebrate its recent victory over Ursula, which concluded the previous set, Ursula’s Return, filling the realm with fun and revelry. During the celebration, a new mystery begins to unfold as parts of the Great Illuminary fall off, crashing down around the crowd.”

Disney Lorcana is a trading game by Ravensburger, suitable for everyone, new to gaming or a veteran player. In the game, players take on the role of an "Ilumineer" with "the power to wield magical ink to summon glimmers of Disney characters, from familiar friends to fantastical new ones." Players will go head to head with other Illumineers and their teams racing to collect lore.

Also now available at Disney Store, the Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway set, which is a standalone set meant for two players. It includes some initial decks, a playboard, and enough materials to explain the game in detail – making it perfect for those wanting to learn this popular new game. You can find out what we thought about this special set in our review here.

