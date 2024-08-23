Spooky Season Essentials — Get the New Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o’-Lantern in Medium from Disney Store Now

The adorable, gourd-shaped decoration is now available in a brand new size.

New Product Alert:

With only a little over a week until September, Halloween season is going into full swing, and Disney Store has a brand new product for you to usher in the tricks and treats.

The new Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o’-Lantern – Medium size is out now.

Retailing at $59.99, the new product features a molded Mickey Mouse PVC pumpkin decked with internal lighting. With solid color light and pulsing settings, fans of the iconic character will have plenty of ways to display the decoration.

Additionally, the light has a 6-hour timer setting and an on and off switch.

The 12 inch tall by 10 ⅗ inch wide lantern requires 3 AA batteries, which are include in the purchase.

You can pick up this Halloween essential now here

