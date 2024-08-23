Spooky Season Essentials — Get the New Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o’-Lantern in Medium from Disney Store Now

The adorable, gourd-shaped decoration is now available in a brand new size.
New Product Alert:
- With only a little over a week until September, Halloween season is going into full swing, and Disney Store has a brand new product for you to usher in the tricks and treats.
- The new Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o’-Lantern – Medium size is out now.
- Retailing at $59.99, the new product features a molded Mickey Mouse PVC pumpkin decked with internal lighting. With solid color light and pulsing settings, fans of the iconic character will have plenty of ways to display the decoration.
- Additionally, the light has a 6-hour timer setting and an on and off switch.
- The 12 inch tall by 10 ⅗ inch wide lantern requires 3 AA batteries, which are include in the purchase.
- You can pick up this Halloween essential now here.
