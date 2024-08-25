Scarlet Witch is back at Disney Store as a part of a brand new color story that’s as spellbinding as the mutant witch from our favorite Marvel comics, movies, and shows. Fans can shop apparel and accessories that are perfect for the Halloween season and your next Disney Bound look when you head to the parks.

We love how the story of Wanda Maximoff unfolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her journey has had some extreme highs and equally depressing lows, but we’ll stand behind her through and through.

Speaking of stories, Disney Store is bringing one of her MCU looks to their latest color story collection with a variety of products so you can travel in style with Wanda by your side, on your wrist, on your head…well you get the idea!

The deep burgundy hues of her self-designed costume provides the base for this collection that are embellished with red and black accents to pull the whole look together.

And yes, for those wondering, a Spirit Jersey is part of this drop. For this offering, designers went with a solid color throughout and black taking over a portion of the sleeves to indicate Wanda’s increasing use of Chaos Magic. A shiny pink “Scarlet Witch” is written in puffy letters on the back shoulders; and the front left chest has an icon of her headdress.

“Cast a spell of enchantment on all who dare to defy you in this mouse-eared headband with simulated leather ears printed in runes and a gem-studded, metallic red tiara facade to match the heroine's iconic look, you can cosplay for days!”

Scarlet Witch Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – $44.99

“A bold mini backpack with metallic accents, intricate rune details, and a design inspired by Scarlet Witch’s mysterious power, making it perfect for carrying your essentials across any dimension.”

Scarlet Witch Loungefly Mini Backpack – $89.00

“A MagicBand+ that responds with light and gesture recognition, showcasing Scarlet Witch’s iconic colors and symbols for an immersive park experience.”

Scarlet Witch MagicBand+ – $44.99

“With a dramatic metallic red-on-red tiara icon and logo, front and back, plus dip dye ombre long sleeves, this spirit jersey is a magic-maker in any multiverse.”

Scarlet Witch Spirit Jersey for Adults – $79.99

“Inspired by the Marvel heroine with telekinetic abilities, this stainless-steel canteen by Corkcicle features stylized art in the signature red and black, and keeps contents cold for 25 hours or hot for 12 hours, giving you the power to stay on the move.”

Scarlet Witch Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle – $49.99

