Celebrate World Princess Week With New Sweepstakes From Disney Movie Insiders

Disney Movie Insiders is giving everyone a chance to enter to win two different sweepstakes, one of which is a great way to celebrate World Princess Week.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Movie Insiders is hosting two special sweepstakes for fans to enter to win a multitude of prizes!
- First, fans can enter for their chance to win a Princess-themed prize pack, a perfect way to celebrate World Princess Week.
- Those interested can enter now for their chance to win, as two grand prize winners will receive a number of items, including:
- A $500 Disney Gift Card
- Enesco Princess Figurine
- Tiana Funko Pop!
- Simple Modern Disney 40 oz Tumbler
- LEGO Disney Princess Market Adventure
- Loungefly Disney Princess Tiana Mini-Backpack
- Happy Planner Disney Daily Notebook
- Funko Bitty Pop! Disney Princess 4-Pack – Series 1
- Tangled Up in You Book
- Almost There, A Twisted Tale Book
- Another sweepstakes hosted by Disney Movie Insiders is a bit more straightforward, and the winner will make magic happen as part of Mickey’s Money Magic Sweepstakes.
- Simply enough, this sweepstakes allows folks to enter for their chance to win a Disney Gift Card worth $5000.
- Those wishing to enter either (or both!) of these sweepstakes can head over to the official site, at DisneyMovieInsiders.com
- Insiders can enter to win both contests, with their first entry in each free. From there, Insiders can use their points for additional entries (with a maximum of 999) at 25 points each.
