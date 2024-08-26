Celebrate World Princess Week With New Sweepstakes From Disney Movie Insiders

Disney Movie Insiders is giving everyone a chance to enter to win two different sweepstakes, one of which is a great way to celebrate World Princess Week.

What’s Happening:

Disney Movie Insiders is hosting two special sweepstakes for fans to enter to win a multitude of prizes!

First, fans can enter

Those interested can enter now for their chance to win, as two grand prize winners will receive a number of items, including: A $500 Disney Gift Card Enesco Princess Figurine Tiana Funko Pop! Simple Modern Disney 40 oz Tumbler LEGO Disney Princess Market Adventure Loungefly Disney Princess Tiana Mini-Backpack Happy Planner Disney Daily Notebook Funko Bitty Pop! Disney Princess 4-Pack – Series 1 Tangled Up in You Book Almost There, A Twisted Tale Book



Another sweepstakes hosted by Disney Movie Insiders is a bit more straightforward, and the winner will make magic happen as part of Mickey’s Money Magic Sweepstakes.

Simply enough, this sweepstakes allows folks to enter

Those wishing to enter either (or both!) of these sweepstakes can head over to the official site, at DisneyMovieInsiders.com

Insiders can enter to win both contests, with their first entry in each free. From there, Insiders can use their points for additional entries (with a maximum of 999) at 25 points each.