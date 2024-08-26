New Avengers Campus Wishables Swing Into Disney Store

The adorable collectibles have been a Disney Parks staple for the past few years, and now fans can bring home their favorite Marvel memories.

Avengers Assemble:

  • Disney Store has released a new set of Disney Wishables celebrating Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and Walt Disney Studios Park.
  • The new cutesy collectibles feature designs inspired by WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Shawarma Palace, and the iconic Quinjet.
  • Four of the five new plushies can only be obtained through Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Avengers Campus Series – Micro – Limited Release packs. This includes the Quinjet, Shawarma, Spider-Bot, and SLING//R vehicle variants.

  • The Spider-Man Avengers Campus Wishable can be purchased on its own.

  • The mystery packs retail for $14.99 each and can be purchased here. The Spider-Man Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Avengers Campus Series – Micro – Limited Release also retails for $14.99 and can be purchased here.
  • Right now, shoppers on Disney Store’s website can earn $20 dollars off a future purchase and free shipping when they spend at least $75 and use the code PIXIEPERK at check out.
  • Just for fun, check out a full video of Spider-Man flying over Avengers Campus below:

