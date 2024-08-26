New Avengers Campus Wishables Swing Into Disney Store

The adorable collectibles have been a Disney Parks staple for the past few years, and now fans can bring home their favorite Marvel memories.

Avengers Assemble:

Disney Store Avengers Campus Disney California Adventure

The new cutesy collectibles feature designs inspired by WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

Four of the five new plushies can only be obtained through Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Avengers Campus Series – Micro – Limited Release packs. This includes the Quinjet, Shawarma, Spider-Bot, and SLING//R vehicle variants.

The Spider-Man Avengers Campus Wishable can be purchased on its own.

The mystery packs retail for $14.99 each and can be purchased here here

Just for fun, check out a full video of Spider-Man flying over Avengers Campus below:

