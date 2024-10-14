Hot Toys Moff Gideon – Sideshow Releases First-Look Unboxing Video of “The Mandalorian” Villain’s Highly Detailed Figure

Today Sideshow Collectibles released a first-look unboxing video of the new Hot Toys Moff Gideon 1/6th-scale collectible figure from the third season finale of The Mandalorian.

What’s happening:

A new unboxing video from Sideshow Collectibles shows off the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian Moff Gideon 1/6th-scale figure from Hot Toys.

Moff Gideon 1/6th-scale figure from Hot Toys. Moff Gideon made his first appearance at the end of The Mandalorian season one, revealing himself to be the major villain of the series. He was later seemingly defeated at the end of the third season, after having donned the Dark Trooper Phase 4 armor seen on this highly detailed figure from Hot Toys.

In-universe, the Dark Trooper Phase 4 armor borrows heavily from Mandalorian armor philosophy. The horns on the helmet are also derived from the armor worn by Mandalorian super commandos while under the command of Sith Lord Maul and the Shadow Collective– not to mention that of the Mandalorian Armorer who features as a regular character on the series.

Watch Hot Toys Moff Gideon The Mandalorian Season 3 Figure Unboxing | First Look:

What they’re saying:

Sideshow Collectibles: “This ultra-detailed figure features a newly developed headsculpt with an incredible likeness of Giancarlo Esposito as he appeared in the thrilling season 3 finale of The Mandalorian. The hand-painted portrait utilizes Hot Toys' innovative rolling eyeball function, allowing collectors to adjust the figure's gaze and add even greater realism to their poses and displays.”

"The Moff Gideon 1/6 Scale Figure is equipped with a screen-accurate helmet and armor, a jetpack, an electrostaff (in both extended and collapsed modes), a pistol, and a whipcord. Accessories include multiple swap-out hands, a flamethrower and thruster fire effects, a Brendol Hux hologram miniature, a crushed Darksaber hilt, and more!"

Be sure to visit the official Sideshow Collectibles website to join the waitlist for this incredible new Star Wars toy.