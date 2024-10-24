Sideshow Unveils Hot Toys’ New Clone Commando 1/6 Scale Figure

The collectible company is bringing the elite clone troopers, which fought throughout the Clone Wars for both the Republic and the Empire, to life.
Collectible News:
- Sideshow has unveiled Hot Toys’ brand new Clone Commando 1/6 Scale Figure.
- Inspired by Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new figure showcases carefully crafted armor and LED light-up helmet.
- With over 30 points of articulation and 6 changeable hands, the collectible offers a multitude of display options.
- The figure also comes packed with accessories including two blaster rifles, thermal detonators, and a magnetic military backpack.
- The Clone Commando 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys is available to preorder now. Retailing for $235, the figure is expected to ship between July and December of 2025. You can grab the figure now at Sideshow.
Read More Star Wars:
