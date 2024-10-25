BOYHOOD and Disney Team Up to Create New Mickey Mouse Figure

The Danish-based art and modern design company was founded in 2019 by Jakob Burgsø with the intention of honoring childhood memories.
Home Decor:
- BOYHOOD and Disney have collaborated to create a gorgeous new oak Mickey Mouse collectible sculpture.
- Available in four different sizes, including 15cm, 24cm, 46cm, and 70cm, the solid and smoke stained oak figure combines the elegance of BOYHOOD’s modern designs while honoring the iconic Disney character.
- The handcrafted figure also perfectly captures the nostalgia of the timeless character while taking inspiration from vintage toys.
- The 15cm and 24cm variants will be available at select stores this fall.
- While pricing on the figure has not yet been released, their current Minions collab runs for $135 for a 11.5cm figure.
- You can check out BOYHOOD’s website here.
What They’re Saying:
- Marcus Rosie, Senior Vice President – Global Creative, Disney Consumer Products: “Our collaboration with Boyhood offers something memorable for Disney fans and collectors, as it captures a beautiful design of the ultimate icon, Mickey Mouse, through intentional craftsmanship. Our continued collaborations with global creators allow us to expand our product offerings and consumer audiences while leaning into innovative storytelling in a modernized way.”
- Jakob Burgsø, BOYHOOD Creator: “Our wooden figures showcase Mickey Mouse drawn up in an exciting new way. Normally I don’t get speechless, but I am so proud to have brought this collaboration with Disney to life. Many of the iconic Disney figures has been a huge part of my childhood, and to get the chance as an adult to work with these characters is a dream come true and a walk down memory lane. An opportunity like this is very rare. To be trusted to design a selection of wooden collectibles for one of the world’s most admired Disney characters is a remarkable honor… The result is amazing. The craftsmanship is extremely intricate and skilled, and we have achieved a result that sets new standards for wooden sculptures. With this masterpiece of highly skilled craftmanship we have no doubt that we have made an icon that will last for generations.”
