Walt Disney World Offers Special Savings to U.S. Military Members Throughout 2025

The offer applies to special park tickets and resort room-only reservations

Walt Disney World is inviting U.S. Military Members to enjoy select Disney Resorts with special offers and savings throughout 2025.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has announced the special rates that U.S. Military Members can enjoy throughout 2025 at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

Members of the U.S. Military can save on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels from January 1st through December 19th, 2025 – with booking available for these rates until December 19th, 2025.

Military members can save up to 30% on Deluxe resorts, like Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club, Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and more.

They can save up to 25% on moderate resorts, like Disney’s Port Orleans Resort and even the Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

They can also save up to 20% on Value resorts, like Disney’s All Star Resort, and even family suites at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort.

It is important to note that the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited, with the offer applying to active or retired US military personnel, including active or retired members of the National Guard, Reservists, the US Coast Guard, the US Space Force, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Spouses of Military Service Members also qualify if they are able to present valid and active US Military IDs in the absence of active or retired Military Personnel or Commissioned Corps Members.

A valid military ID will be required at check-in and the military member or spouse must stay in the room.

It is also important to note that this offer EXCLUDES the following Disney Resort hotels: The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Disney’s Pop Century Resort Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

The Offer also excludes the following room types: 3-Bedroom Villas Campsites The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney's Art of Animation Resort Club Level Rooms Suites in Moderate, Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts.

This 2025 Military Promotional Resort Room Only Reservation offer is only available by booking through a travel professional, and we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

Special 4-day, 5-day, and 6-day Disney Military Salute tickets are available to purchase at U.S. Military Bases, Shades of Green, and Walt Disney World Resort theme park ticket windows.