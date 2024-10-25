Exclusive Reveal – “Stitch: Little Trickster” Will Shuffle the “Disney Lorcana” Deck to Claim the “626” Position

As a casual (and not very skilled) Disney Lorcana fan, I learned a ton from the Disney Lorcana panel at D23 earlier this year. For one, although I obviously knew that there were six different ink types, I’d never given much thought to what those color categories stood for or what might lead a certain character or action to be classified under that ink type. Similarly, I also had not paid much mind to the way the 204 cards in each set were numbered. Well, as it turns out, Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea will have a little fun with the established numbering conventions and make a special exception for the one and only Stitch.

As Laughing Place can exclusively reveal, the aptly named Stitch – Little Trickster will be an Emerald card that’s made its way into the Amber part of the deck. Why? Well, it seems that Stitch wanted to claim his namesake spot in the game: Series 6, card #26 – Experiment 626. By the way, this card features art from César Vergara, is inkable, and gets +1 Strength on this turn.

In addition to this Stitch – Little Trickster card, we’re excited so preview some other Lilo & Stitch cards from the upcoming Azurite Sea set. This includes the first cards dedicated to Scrump and to David.

David – Impressive Surfer: Art by Valentin Palombo

Art by Valentin Palombo Nani – Caring Sister: Art by Carmine Pucci

Art by Carmine Pucci Scrump : Art by Kapik

: Art by Kapik You Came Back: Art by Michaela Martin

Each of these cards will be part of the upcoming Azurite Sea expansion and fit perfectly with the set’s nautical theme. Of course, it’s also worth noting that Stitch will be further celebrated with the release of Azurite Sea as a special Stitch Collector’s Gift Set will debut. This package will include a Stitch-themed portfolio, four Azurite Sea booster packs, and a unique “Stitch-Alien Buccaneer” water foil promo card — marking the first time this type of foil treatment has been used in Disney Lorcana.

The latest Disney Lorcana set, Azurite Sea, will be available starting November 15th at local game stores as well as at Disney Stores and Disney Parks. This will be followed by a wider release to mass retailers (including DisneyStore.com) on November 25th. To find the retailer nearest you, be sure to check out Ravensburger’s store locator tool.

More on Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea:

“Repairs to the damaged Great Illuminary remain incomplete following Shimmering Skies, so the Illumineers set out on an expedition to save it. Along with their seafaring glimmers, Illumineers sail the dangerous Azurite Sea seeking the owner of the hidden inkcaster discovered in Ursula’s Return. They can only hope to find a more experienced Illumineer, someone who can teach them the valuable skills that will help fix the Great Illuminary. Their only clue in this search is a mysterious owl symbol inscribed on the base of the hidden inkcaster that matches a symbol shown on maps of the Azurite Sea. Meanwhile, Jafar, who remains determined to rule over the realm, searches for the other half of the powerful Hexwell Crown.”

This latest set will also see the Lorcana debuts of Big Hero 6 and Chip ’n’ Dale Rescue Rangers.

Products and pricing: