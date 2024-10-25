Disney Reportedly Set To Announce New AI Initiative

On the heels of comments CEO Bob Iger made in May suggesting AI is "just another tool."

The Walt Disney Company is getting ready to announce a major AI Initiative that is set to transform the creative output of the company, according to a report from The Wrap.

What’s Happening:

Reports indicate that Disney is getting ready to announce a new AI Initiative that involves hundreds of people at the company and will “transform its creative output” with a primary focus on post-production and visual effects.

Reports also mention that this initiative will also involve the Disney Parks and Experiences, though nothing guest-facing, implying the initiative will only affect behind-the-scenes operations at those locations.

Though the report says it’s “too early to say when an announcement is coming,” Disney has reportedly been working on its own AI Initiatives but not as expansively as other sources suggest.

The announcement – when it comes – will be a big one, marking an entertainment leader embracing AI at a time when Hollywood is walking the fine line regarding how to use the tech, while the creatives of the industry want to largely prevent its inclusion in the process.

Back in May at the Create Canva showcase, Disney CEO Bob Iger regarded AI as a tool, like any other in Hollywood’s bag of tricks. There, he said “Walt Disney himself was a big believer in using technology in the early days to tell better stories. And he thought that technology in the hands of a great storyteller was unbelievably powerful… Don’t fixate on its ability to be disruptive – fixate on [tech’s] ability to make us better and tell better stories. Not only better stories, but to reach more people… You’re never going to get in the way of it. There isn’t a generation of human beings that has ever been able to stand the way of technological advancement. What we try to do is embrace the change that technology has created, and use it as the wind behind our backs instead of wind in our faces.”

What They’re Saying:

LightShed Ventures analyst Rich Greenfield: “Disney has always leaned into technology partnerships. It makes a tremendous amount of sense that Disney is heavily focused on this, but also putting substantial resources behind it.”