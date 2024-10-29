Visit Beautiful Hawkins, Indiana! RSVLTS Turns Up the Horror Ahead of Halloween with Massive Stranger Things Collection

Our pals at RSVLTS have continue to deliver impressive patterns for their signature Kunuflex button down shirts and this fall they’re heading to Hawkins, Indiana to dive into Stranger Things! That’s right folks, the Super High-Grade Americana brand has just dropped a spooky new collection that any Demogorgon would kill for… uh, I guess they’d do that anyway..RSVLTS or not, but you get the idea.

We may be diehard Disney fans, but we also like to explore other franchises too including Stranger Things. Sure, it’s not Disney, but we’ll make an exception especially this property has popped up at past Universal Stuidos’ Halloween Horror Nights events and we’re pretty confident it’ll surface again.

The Upside Down has been calling out to fashion brand RSVLTS and they’ve responded with a huge collection of new Kunuflex shirts, a reversible bomber jacket, a performance hoodie (my favorite product ever!), crewneck sweatshirt, two crewneck tees, and two hats! Fan of the horror series will want to get their hands on the Stranger Things x RSVLTS Collection that has something for everyone including select Kunuflex shirts available in classic (unisex), and women's styles/sizing

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Downs

"Something Is Coming" – classic (unisex) & women styles/sizes

– classic (unisex) & women styles/sizes “Dimensions Collide” – classic (unisex) & women styles/sizes

– classic (unisex) & women styles/sizes “Demogarden” – classic (unisex) & women styles/sizes

“R… U… N…” – classic (unisex) & women styles/sizes

– classic (unisex) & women styles/sizes “Most Metal Ever!” – classic (unisex) sizes

“Strange Beginnings” – classic (unisex) sizes *LIMITED EDITION*

KUNUFLEX™ button-down shirts retails for $70.

RSVLTS Sweatshirts, Performance Hoodie, Reversible Bomber Jacket

“Gimme an H” – crewneck sweatshirt

– crewneck sweatshirt “Palace Arcade” – performance hoodie

“Class of ‘86″ – reversible bomber jacket

Crewneck sweatshirt retails for $75; hoodie is $82; bomber jacket is $87

Crewneck T-Shirt & Hat

“Go Tigers!” – classic hat

– classic hat “The Demogorgon” – dad hat

“Hawkins, Indiana” – crewneck t-shirt

– crewneck t-shirt “Scoops Ahoy” – crewneck t-shirt

Classic Hats retail for $32; the dad hat is $30; crewneck t-shrits are $32.

