Limited Time Black Friday Pre-Sale for SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are offering a special limited-time Black Friday presale for tickets, fun cards, and annual passes.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are introducing a limited-time Black Friday pre-sale, offering discounts of up to 65% on tickets, fun cards, and annual passes. This promotion is valid from now until Sunday, November 10.
- With lots of new events and entertainment scheduled for the rest of 2024 and throughout 2025, it’s a great time to take advantage of these savings.
- Guests at SeaWorld who take advantage of this opportunity can enjoy the park's exciting events throughout the year, including the Christmas Celebration starting on November 16.
- During this festive time, the park is transformed into a stunning winter wonderland, offering an extraordinary array of dazzling experiences.
- With over three million twinkling lights illuminating the grounds, SeaWorld Orlando becomes a mesmerizing showcase of holiday cheer, featuring beloved Christmas performances, an outdoor ice rink at Bayside Stadium, and a variety of other experiences.
- A 2025 SeaWorld or Aquatica Fun Card offers unlimited access to attractions and animal presentations throughout 2025, along with complimentary visits for the remainder of 2024.
- For even more benefits, SeaWorld and Aquatica Annual Pass Members receive unlimited access, exclusive invitations to events, and no blockout dates.
- Pass Members are given priority for all experiences, enjoying early access to new attractions, animal exhibits, and major park announcements.
