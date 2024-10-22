SeaWorld Orlando Announces New Special Event Coasters After Dark – Christmas Edition

SeaWorld Orlando has announced Coasters After Dark – Christmas Edition, a special holiday nighttime event set to take place on select evenings in November and December.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando has announced Coasters After Dark – Christmas Edition, a special holiday nighttime event on select evenings in November and December, starting on November 8th.
- This special ticketed event offers guests a unique opportunity to experience their favorite roller coasters and attractions with Christmas lights after dark.
- With a limited capacity, guests won’t have to worry about long wait times.
- Tickets for this nighttime event start at $49.99.
- Guests attending this event will have the opportunity to experience seven of the park's attractions, including Mako, Manta, Kraken, Pipeline, Journey to Atlantis, Penguin Trek, and Ice Breaker.
- Additionally, select retail and food and beverage outlets will be available, including Flamecraft Bar, South Pole Sips, and the return of the seasonal hot chocolate hut.
Dates:
Doors Open at 7:00 p.m. Event Hours 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- November 8
- November 9
- November 15
Doors Open at 8:00 p.m. Event Hours 9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
- November 22
- December 6
- December 13
More on SeaWorld Orlando:
Planning a Trip?:
