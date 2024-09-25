SeaWorld Orlando Introduces Orphaned Pacific Walrus Calf

SeaWorld Orlando welcomes a rescued orphaned Pacific Walrus Calf from the Alaska SeaLife Center.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando announced the arrival of a rare rescued Pacific walrus calf from the Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC), who is now receiving expert care from the facility's esteemed animal care specialists.
- The orphaned calf discovered on the shores of Utqiagvik, Alaska, has been given the name Ukiaq, meaning "autumn" in the Iñupiaq language of the local indigenous community.
- Ukiaq, or Uki (pronounced “oo-kee”), embodies the Alaskan spirit in Orlando, paying tribute to the vibrant culture and traditions of the Alaskan Native peoples.
- Uki received rehabilitative treatment at the ASLC and was deemed non-releasable by the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS). She arrived at her permanent home at SeaWorld Orlando, on September 18th, weighing around 220 pounds and prepared to receive ongoing care.
- SeaWorld Orlando was picked as Uki's new residence due to the staff's expertise in walrus care.
- The existing walrus herd at SeaWorld Orlando provides the highest nurturing environment for her care and development, including a female walrus that can serve as a surrogate for Uki.
- The care that Uki is receiving at SeaWorld reflects the park's dedication to wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.
- Animal care specialists at SeaWorld are collaborating closely with veterinarians to address Uki's needs, including specific feeding plans and ongoing medical evaluations.
- Uki will not be presented to the public at SeaWorld Orlando's habitats right away.
- The young walrus will first get used to her new environment, during which she will receive continuous care essential for her development and health.
- She will serve as an important example for her species, raising awareness about the difficulties Pacific walruses encounter in their natural habitats.
- Her story is just one example of the park's ongoing mission for the protection and preservation of marine life.
What They’re Saying:
- Dr. Joseph Gaspard, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld Orlando: “Uki’s journey to SeaWorld Orlando is only the beginning of her new chapter. Our team is providing dedicated, 24/7 care to ensure her transition is as smooth as possible. We want to give her time to settle into her new home, and once she’s ready, guests will have the unique opportunity to meet this extraordinary calf and learn more about our conservation efforts in the Arctic region.”
- Dr. Claire Erlacher-Reid, Senior Veterinarian at SeaWorld Orlando: “We are proud to have been able to quickly respond to the call for help, getting a zoological team with expertise in walrus care to the Alaska SeaLife Center within 24 hours of the calf’s rescue. Uki’s story of survival is a testament to the importance of partnerships and rapid response in wildlife rescue, and we are committed to providing her with the highest level of care as she continues her journey here at SeaWorld Orlando.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com