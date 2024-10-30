SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration Returns Starting November 16th

Returning favorites include Sea of Trees, O Wondrous Night show and more.

SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration is returning starting November 16th and will run through January 5th, 2025.

What's Happening:

Here's a rundown of what you can expect.

Holiday Shows & Entertainment:

SeaWorld Orlando is enhancing its holiday festivities this year. Visitors can enjoy the newly introduced Christmas decorations at Journey to Atlantis Plaza, which showcase dazzling lights and cheerful displays, including the captivating Snow Globe Ballerina.

The Antarctica Realm further immerses guests in a winter wonderland, complete with a snowy Christmas atmosphere, lively Donder Elves, and the thrilling new Penguin Trek ride, allowing guests to traverse a snowy Antarctic environment and encounter SeaWorld Orlando’s remarkable penguins up close.

Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen welcomes visitors to join Mrs. Claus as she goes viral with cookie recipes originating from the North Pole, offering contemporary baking advice infused with a social media twist. The festive festivities proceed with “Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale,” featuring a spectacular fireworks show synchronized to beloved Christmas melodies.

In Sesame Street Land, families can partake in the festive Sesame Street Christmas Parade featuring beloved characters, Elmo’s Christmas Wish Show, and Storytime with Big Bird. Guests have the opportunity to enjoy An Elf’s Story by the cozy fireside, meet Rudolph and Bumble in Rudolph’s Christmas Town, and visit Santa Claus at the Wild Arctic gift shop.

For additional winter entertainment, visitors can enjoy ice skating and experience “Winter Wonderland on Ice,” an enchanting show that showcases dazzling lights, festive costumes, and elegant performances.

Access to the ice rink operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with socks and gloves available for purchase.

Holiday Treats and Drinks:

Guests attending SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration can enjoy a variety of seasonal culinary delights featuring an enticing array of new food and beverage options.

Traditional holiday favorites such as gingerbread, eggnog, and peppermint have been reimagined, presenting innovative and enjoyable choices available across the park. Among the newly introduced and returning food selections that visitors can enjoy during SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration include: NEW Festive French Onion Soup – Seasoned Crouton with Provolone NEW Kris Kringle’s Biscuit Pot Pie- Biscuit covered chicken pot pie NEW Yuletide Pasta- Baked Ziti NEW Red Velvet Bundt Cake – Mini Red Velvet Bundt Cake Glazed with Signature Cream Cheese Frosting NEW Roasted Turkey OR Cherry Bourbon Glazed Ham- Sweet Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Brown Gravy NEW Santa’s Apple Cider Cronut Chicken Sandwich- Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich NEW Pork Tamales – Cotija Cheese, Cilantro Crema and Chicharrónes RETURNING FAVORITE Bison Burger – Bison Burger, Swiss Cheese, Bacon Onion Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle RETURNING FAVORITE Oreo Beignets – Caramel, Oreo Crumble, White Chocolate

Guests may enjoy seasonal drinks while wandering through the park, immersing themselves in the festive atmosphere. They can choose from offerings such as frozen hot chocolate, coquito, and frozen eggnog. Additionally, a variety of new and returning favorites include: NEW Bourbon Cranberry Old Fashion – Garnished with Orange Peel, Cherry RETURNING FAVORITE Holiday Peppermint Eggnog – Egg Nog, White Chocolate liqueur, Vanilla Vodka, Peppermint Schnapps, garnish with peppermint stick RETURNING FAVORITE Not Santa’s Milk and Cookies – Rumchata, Vanilla Vodka, Cinnamon- Garnish with Ginger Snap Crumbs RETURNING FAVORITE Mistletoe Margarita – Tequila, Triple Sec, Cranberry, Lime Sour, Garnish with Lime Wedge

Guests can explore a variety of food and beverage options, along with exclusive dining experiences available for an extra fee. Among these offerings are Dinner with Santa and Cookies, Cocoa & Milk.

The Dinner with Santa allows guests to savor a delightful holiday feast complete with all the traditional accompaniments while meeting Santa Claus.

Meanwhile, the Cookies, Cocoa & Milk experience provides an enchanting evening filled with sweet treats and hot cocoa, culminating in a surprise appearance by a beloved character, all amidst the breathtaking scenery of SeaWorld Orlando’s Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale.

Festive Food & Seasonal Sips Sampling Lanyard:

Guests can enhance their holiday experience by purchasing the Festive Food & Seasonal Sips sampling lanyard.

For $75, this lanyard allows visitors to enjoy 10 samples of a range of holiday-themed foods, beverages, and desserts available throughout the park, making it a perfect way to indulge in seasonal treats.

Annual Pass Members can take advantage of a special offer, allowing them to buy a 12-sample lanyard for the same price.

More to Celebrate at SeaWorld Orlando:

Hanukkah Celebration: The Hanukkah celebration at SeaWorld Orlando invites guests to partake in the Festival of Lights from December 25 to January 1. During this time, families and friends can witness the ceremonial lighting of the menorah in Sesame Street Land. Additionally, Big Bird will share Hanukkah stories as part of the festivities.

Kwanzaa Festivities: Kwanzaa celebrations will take place from December 26 to January 1, offering attendees a festive opportunity to reflect on and honor African heritage through the nightly lighting of the kinara in Sesame Street Land.

New Year's Eve: Guests can celebrate the New Year in a SeaWorld-inspired manner with a connection to the ocean, marine life, and our shared environment. They will usher in 2025 with spectacular fireworks, lively entertainment, and additional festivities.

Three Kings Celebration: To honor the cherished traditions of Latin cultures, families are invited to join in the celebration of the Three Wise Men's arrival. Enjoy festive culinary delights and seize the chance to witness exceptional performances at Nautilus Theater, Sea of Trees, and the magical holiday lights. This special event, occurring from January 4 to 6, seeks to enrich the holiday spirit, making it more lively than ever before.

