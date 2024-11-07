Initial Lineup of Performers Announced for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” on ABC

Performers include Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims, among many others.

The Country Music Association has announced the initial lineup of performers for The 58th Annual CMA Awards, airing Wednesday, November 20th on ABC.

This year’s lineup includes a mix of first-time nominees and performers, along with Country Music favorites and reigning CMA Awards winners, including: Dierks Bentley Luke Bryan Sierra Hull Bronwyn Keith-Hynes Ashley McBryde Post Malone Shaboozey Chris Stapleton Teddy Swims Thomas Rhett Molly Tuttle Lainey Wilson

First-time host Lainey Wilson is set to join four-time host Luke Bryan and three-time host Peyton Manning as hosts of The 58th Annual CMA Awards .

. Bryan will take to the stage to perform his 31st No. 1 hit, “Love You, Miss You, Mean It,” while Wilson will perform her current single “4x4xU.”

CMA Female Vocalist nominee this year Ashley McBryde delivers a very special, showstopping performance on the CMA Awards stage.

First-time nominee this year with four nods Post Malone is set to perform “Yours,” his song inspired by his daughter. Shaboozey, a first-time nominee this year with two nods, performs a medley of his multi-platinum breakthrough

Reigning CMA Male Vocalist and five-time nominee this year Chris Stapleton takes the stage to perform his song “What Am I Gonna Do.”

Additional collaborations include three-time CMA Award winner Dierks Bentley joined by Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes for a performance of Tom Petty’s classic, “American Girl.”

In addition to their solo performances, Post Malone and Chris Stapleton come together for a not-to-be-missed performance of “California Sober.”

Performing together for the first time, two-time CMA Award winner Thomas Rhett welcomes Teddy Swims to the CMA Awards stage for a mash-up of both of their hits, “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Woman” and “Lose Control.”

Additional performers and presenters for The 58th Annual CMA Awards will be announced in the weeks ahead.

will be announced in the weeks ahead. Broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, The 58th Annual CMA Awards airs Wednesday, November 20th (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu