ABC News Promotes James Longman to Chief International Correspondent

ABC News has a new chief international correspondent, long-time foreign correspondent James Longman.
What’s Happening:
- Longman will continue to be a part of ABC News’ foreign news team, including Martha Raddatz, Ian Pannell, Marcus Moore, Matt Rivers, Maggie Rulli, Britt Clennett, Lama Hasan and Tom Soufi Burridge.
- He joined ABC News as a foreign correspondent in 2017 and has reported from over 60 countries across all seven continents. Longman has spent months covering the wars in Ukraine and Israel.
- For the first two weeks of the war in Gaza, Longman co-anchored ABC News Live’s coverage, for which the team won a News Emmy this September.
- Longman is an integral part of ABC News’ royal coverage and helped to lead our standout reporting of the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles.
- During the COVID pandemic, Longman was the first correspondent at the Italian village where the virus was starting to spread, documenting its transmission to 15 countries around the world and inspiring him to front a documentary, Virus Hunters, in partnership with National Geographic.
- He has earned Emmy Awards for his contributions to the network, as well as a David Bloom Award for his reporting on LGBTQ+ abuses in Chechnya.
- Longman will release a new book in January 2025, The Inherited Mind, which documents his family’s history of schizophrenia and depression.
What They’re Saying:
- ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic: “I’m thrilled to share that James Longman has been promoted to chief international correspondent. His intrepid reporting and powerful storytelling have elevated ABC News’ global coverage since he joined seven years ago, and in this new, well-deserved role, James will continue to deliver best-in-class journalism for our audiences across all programs and platforms.”