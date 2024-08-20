Gina Rodriguez Joins as Series Regular for Season 3 of “Will Trent”

According to Deadline, Gina Rodriguez will be joining as a series regular for the third season of Will Trent.

Gina Rodriguez will be joining the cast for Season 3 of ABC Will Trent .

. Rodriguez will play Marion Alba who is described as “a charismatic, confident Assistant District Attorney new to Atlanta. After her first encounter with Will falls flat, the pair is surprised to learn that they must work together to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs.”

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling books, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

As a child, Trent was abandoned and was forced to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system.