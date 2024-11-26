“Good Morning America” Shares Early Access to Hulu Black Friday Deals

Good Morning America and Hulu are partnering together to give viewers early access to a terrific Black Friday deal.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu is serving up some incredible deals for Black Friday, by offering Hulu (with Ads) and the Disney Bundle Duo Basic at a steep discount.
- Instead of $9.99/month, you can get Hulu (with Ads) for just $0.99/month for 12 months, at which the price will increase to $9.99/month.
- Want access to Disney+ as well? Well you can get the Disney Bundle Duo Basic for just $2.99/month for 12 months (regular price $10.99/month). This plan includes Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads).
- While free trials are not available with these plans, you can cancel your subscription anytime online or by calling Hulu. You will continue to have access to your service until the end of your billing cycle.
- To make use of these incredible offers, head to Hulu.com/GMA.
