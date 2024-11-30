Lucasfilm Shares Endearing New “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Clip

The new series stars Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Kyriana Kratter.

Prior to the series' December 2nd premiere, Star Wars has shared a new look at the upcoming coming-of-age series.

What’s Happening:

Over on the Star Wars YouTube Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

In the minute and a half preview of the coming-of-age series, you’ll meet Neel, an adorable blue elephant Stranger Things’ earlier seasons and gives fans a first look at the new suburban Star Wars world.

Skeleton Crew will follow Wim, Neel, and their friends KB and Fern as a discovery on their home planet leads them to getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy. In their attempt to find their way home, the kids will encounter aliens, dangerous places, pirates, allies and enemies.

will follow Wim, Neel, and their friends KB and Fern as a discovery on their home planet leads them to getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy. In their attempt to find their way home, the kids will encounter aliens, dangerous places, pirates, allies and enemies. The Disney+ Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern Kyriana Kratter as KB Robert Timothy Smith as Neel Nick Frost as SM-33 Tunde Adebimpe as Wedle Kerry Condon as Fara Marti Matulis as Vane Jaleel White as Gunter

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere on December 2nd with new episodes weekly, only on Disney+.

Read More Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: