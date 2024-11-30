Lucasfilm Shares Endearing New “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Clip

Prior to the series' December 2nd premiere, Star Wars has shared a new look at the upcoming coming-of-age series.
What’s Happening:
- Over on the Star Wars YouTube channel, a new official clip from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has been released.
- In the minute and a half preview of the coming-of-age series, you’ll meet Neel, an adorable blue elephant-like alien, and Wim. Wim and Neel have an important test day at school when Wim misses the bus. He’ll have to run back to his home and grab his hover bike and race to school so he doesn’t miss the test. The new clip feels very reminiscent of Stranger Things’ earlier seasons and gives fans a first look at the new suburban Star Wars world.
- Skeleton Crew will follow Wim, Neel, and their friends KB and Fern as a discovery on their home planet leads them to getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy. In their attempt to find their way home, the kids will encounter aliens, dangerous places, pirates, allies and enemies.
- The Disney+ series was created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford and stars:
- Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood
- Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim
- Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern
- Kyriana Kratter as KB
- Robert Timothy Smith as Neel
- Nick Frost as SM-33
- Tunde Adebimpe as Wedle
- Kerry Condon as Fara
- Marti Matulis as Vane
- Jaleel White as Gunter
- The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere on December 2nd with new episodes weekly, only on Disney+.
Read More Star Wars: Skeleton Crew:
- Lucasfilm Announces “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” to Be Released One Day Early On Monday, December 2
- Comedic Actor Nick Frost Discusses His Voice Role as the Droid SM-33 in Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”
- Lucasfilm Releases “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Filmmaker Roundtable Interview with Series Creators and Directors