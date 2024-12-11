Hulu Picks Up Channel 4 Comedy “Big Boys”

Hulu has picked up Channel 4 comedy Big Boys through a deal with Fifth Season.
What's Happening:
- According to Deadline, Hulu has acquired the acclaimed Channel 4 comedy Big Boys through a deal with Fifth Season.
- Created by Jack Rooke and inspired by his life, Big Boys has found success on Channel 4, earning high ratings.
- The series follows Jack, a reserved student coping with his father's death, portrayed by Dylan Llewellyn, as he navigates university life with his charismatic roommate Danny, played by Jon Pointing, who hides his own mental health struggles.
- The second season premiered in January, and a third season was announced in the summer.
- Rooke won a BAFTA for Writer, Comedy, earlier this year and has received multiple nominations for his work.
- The acquisition marks a major achievement for the Big Boys team and producer Roughcut, as part of a multi-title deal between Fifth Season and Hulu.
What They’re Saying:
- Travis Webb, SVP, Americas Distribution at Fifth Season: “As one of the leading US streaming services known for curating some of the best international series and films from around the world – we knew Hulu would be the ideal home for these titles. From the hilarious and heartwarming comedy of Big Boys to the shocking and powerful true crime documentary of Bad Host: Hunting the Couchsurfing Predator – this deal offers something for every Hulu subscriber to enjoy.”
