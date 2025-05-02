Photos: NBA Championship Trophy on Display for Two Days Only at Downtown Disney
Visitors to the Disneyland Resort on May 2nd and 3rd can pose with the NBA Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.
Visitors to the Downtown Disney District this weekend can take a photo with the NBA Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, in front of the beautiful backdrop of Tortilla Jo’s being demolished.
As was previously done with the NHL Stanley Cup Trophy, lucky Downtown Disney guests can pose for a photo with the NBA Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, in promotion of the NBA Final – which kick off June 5th on ABC.
The area is decorated with some photos of NBA players holding the trophy.
This special photo opportunity is only available today, May 2nd and tomorrow, May 3rd, from 12:00-7:00 p.m. As you can see, plenty of guests have been lining up for the opportunity.
