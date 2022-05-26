Stanley Cup Makes a Stop at Disney Springs in Celebration of NHL Playoffs

With the NHL playoffs now well underway, the iconic Stanley Cup recently made a stop at Disney Springs. This followed a similar appearance at the Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District earlier this month.

Located in Town Center (next to Pandora Jewelry), the rare photo opportunity opened on May 25th and will once again be available from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. today, May 26th 2022.

In addition to having a photo taken with the cup itself, guests can also spin a prize wheel to score some hockey and ESPN+ swag. Some of the prizes included an ESPN+ bag, sunglasses, magnets, a table hockey display, and more.

Which team will get to hoist the Stanley Cup and add their names to the best trophy in all of sports this year? Stay tuned to the NHL playoffs on ESPN and beyond.