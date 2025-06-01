Disney Channel Honors 40 Years of Disney Television Animation with a Star-Studded Voice Actor Tribute Video

From “The Wuzzles” and “Darkwing Duck” all the way to “Big City Greens” and “Phineas and Ferb” – this video celebrates 40 years of animated magic.

40 years ago, the first original animated series from Disney Television Animation debuted on the Disney Channel, and to celebrate, Disney Channel has shared a fun video showcasing characters and their voice actors from 40 years worth of animation.

Disney Television Animation was founded over 40 years ago on December 5th, 1984. The first projects to come from the unit were The Wuzzles and Adventures of the Gummi Bears – which both debuted on September 14th, 1985.

From syndication to network TV and the Disney Channel itself, 40 years have brought numerous beloved characters and stories to life.

Disney Channel is celebrating that milestone with a fun video, showcasing legendary voice actors bringing these beloved characters to life – side by side!

Here’s who you’ll see in the video: Christy Carlson Romano as Kim Possible in Kim Possible Kimiko Glenn as Kiff Chatterley in Kiff Bob Joles as Bill Green in Big City Greens Artemis Pebdani as Gramma Alice in Big City Greens Sarah-Nicole Robles as Luz Noceda in The Owl House Kari Wahlgren as Shellsea in Fish Hooks



Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn in Phineas and Ferb

Alyson Stoner as Isabella in Phineas and Ferb

Chris Houghton as Cricket Green in Big City Greens

Myrna Velasco as Tater in Primos

Dante Basco as Jake Long in American Dragon: Jake Long

JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Scott Adsit as Baymax in Big Hero 6 The Series

Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger in Winnie the Pooh

Jim Cummins as Darkwing Duck in Darkwing Duck

Keith David as Goliath in Gargoyles

Anndi McAfee as Ashley “Ashley A" Armbruster in Recess

Cruz Flateau as Sparks in SuperKitties

Pyper Braun as Bitsy in SuperKitties

Isabella Crovetti in Vampirina in Vampirina

Jadon Sand as Cubby in Jake and the Never Land Pirates

Megan Richie as Izzy in Jake and the Never Land Pirates

Jason Marsden as Tino Tonitini in The Weekenders

Spencer Breslin as Captain Crandall in Teamo Supremo

Ernie Sabella as Pumbaa in The Lion King’s Timon & Pumbaa

Lucy Heavans as Helen in Kiff

Nic Smal as Principal Secretary in Kiff

Jess Harnell as Cedric in Sofia the First

Kaitlyn Robrock as Minnie Mouse in Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Marieve Herington as Tilly Green in Big City Greens

Jorge Diaz as Gabe in Elena of Avalor

Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn in Phineas and Ferb

Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus in Phineas and Ferb

David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher in Phineas and Ferb

Jim Conroy as Bud in Primos

Carolina Ravassa as Carolina in Hamster & Gretel

Beck Bennett as Hamster in Hamster & Gretel

Bobby Moynihan as Louie Duck in DuckTales

Daran Norris as Dick Daring in The Replacements

Jack Stanton as Fergie in Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Libby Rue as Alice in Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette / Moon Girl in Marvel ’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Declan Whaley as Bo Bayani in Firebuds

Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur in Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Dan Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz in Phineas and Ferb

Check out the video for yourself below.

