Disney Channel Honors 40 Years of Disney Television Animation with a Star-Studded Voice Actor Tribute Video
From “The Wuzzles” and “Darkwing Duck” all the way to “Big City Greens” and “Phineas and Ferb” – this video celebrates 40 years of animated magic.
40 years ago, the first original animated series from Disney Television Animation debuted on the Disney Channel, and to celebrate, Disney Channel has shared a fun video showcasing characters and their voice actors from 40 years worth of animation.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Television Animation was founded over 40 years ago on December 5th, 1984. The first projects to come from the unit were The Wuzzles and Adventures of the Gummi Bears – which both debuted on September 14th, 1985.
- From syndication to network TV and the Disney Channel itself, 40 years have brought numerous beloved characters and stories to life.
- Disney Channel is celebrating that milestone with a fun video, showcasing legendary voice actors bringing these beloved characters to life – side by side!
- Here’s who you’ll see in the video:
- Christy Carlson Romano as Kim Possible in Kim Possible
- Kimiko Glenn as Kiff Chatterley in Kiff
- Bob Joles as Bill Green in Big City Greens
- Artemis Pebdani as Gramma Alice in Big City Greens
- Sarah-Nicole Robles as Luz Noceda in The Owl House
- Kari Wahlgren as Shellsea in Fish Hooks
- Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn in Phineas and Ferb
- Alyson Stoner as Isabella in Phineas and Ferb
- Chris Houghton as Cricket Green in Big City Greens
- Myrna Velasco as Tater in Primos
- Dante Basco as Jake Long in American Dragon: Jake Long
- JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Scott Adsit as Baymax in Big Hero 6 The Series
- Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger in Winnie the Pooh
- Jim Cummins as Darkwing Duck in Darkwing Duck
- Keith David as Goliath in Gargoyles
- Anndi McAfee as Ashley “Ashley A" Armbruster in Recess
- Cruz Flateau as Sparks in SuperKitties
- Pyper Braun as Bitsy in SuperKitties
- Isabella Crovetti in Vampirina in Vampirina
- Jadon Sand as Cubby in Jake and the Never Land Pirates
- Megan Richie as Izzy in Jake and the Never Land Pirates
- Jason Marsden as Tino Tonitini in The Weekenders
- Spencer Breslin as Captain Crandall in Teamo Supremo
- Ernie Sabella as Pumbaa in The Lion King’s Timon & Pumbaa
- Lucy Heavans as Helen in Kiff
- Nic Smal as Principal Secretary in Kiff
- Jess Harnell as Cedric in Sofia the First
- Kaitlyn Robrock as Minnie Mouse in Mickey Mouse Funhouse
- Marieve Herington as Tilly Green in Big City Greens
- Jorge Diaz as Gabe in Elena of Avalor
- Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn in Phineas and Ferb
- Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus in Phineas and Ferb
- David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher in Phineas and Ferb
- Jim Conroy as Bud in Primos
- Carolina Ravassa as Carolina in Hamster & Gretel
- Beck Bennett as Hamster in Hamster & Gretel
- Bobby Moynihan as Louie Duck in DuckTales
- Daran Norris as Dick Daring in The Replacements
- Jack Stanton as Fergie in Alice’s Wonderland Bakery
- Libby Rue as Alice in Alice’s Wonderland Bakery
- Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette / Moon Girl in Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Declan Whaley as Bo Bayani in Firebuds
- Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur in Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Dan Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz in Phineas and Ferb
- Check out the video for yourself below.
