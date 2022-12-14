Photos/Videos: Playing The New “DuckTales World Showcase Adventure” At EPCOT

Join us as we tour the world! World Showcase that is as we take on the challenges provided by the new DuckTales World Showcase Adventure at EPCOT! We were able to try out the new experience ahead of its public debut on Friday, December 16th, as part of a “Sneak Beak” of the new game on the Play Disney Parks app at Walt Disney World. Check it out in some of our pics and video below!

The new game invites players to join Scrooge McDuck, his nephews and friends as they travel around World Showcase on a quacky quest to find the Seven Plunders of the World – and return them to their rightful owners. Using the Play Disney Parks mobile app, guests take a trip around World Showcase discovering exotic destinations, exciting mysteries, and maybe even a few thieves, villains and supernatural guardians of ancient artifacts. The treasures can be found in the following countries:

Mexico

Norway

China

Germany

Japan

France

United Kingdom

Each country has three assignments and one finale, and each mission takes approximately 25-30 minutes to complete. Guests are encouraged to replay countries at their leisure as there are variables to the set of missions a guest can receive. Upon completing a mission in a country, you will receive an achievement in the Play Disney Parks app. When all countries are completed, you’ll unlock a playable finale mission. Originally announced in late 2019, the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure replaces Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure, a similar Phineas and Ferb-themed game that closed in February 2020. Frequent players of that game will surely find some reused parts and elements in the new game, as seen in our videos below.

Although the list of countries above includes the France pavilion of World Showcase, at the time of our “Sneak Beak,” France was not available but is set to debut alongside the experience on Friday, December 16th. Let’s play in each of the countries that the game was available today! Check out our videos below!

Germany

Japan

Mexico

Norway

United Kingdom

China

DuckTales World Showcase Adventure is available for all to play on the Play Disney Parks App at EPCOT starting Friday, December 16th.