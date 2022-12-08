DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Appears In Play Disney Parks App

While we’re still waiting for more information about making that splash competing in a water-balloon fight hosted by Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby inside EPCOT’s long-awaited PLAY! Pavilion, the DuckTales are on their way to World Showcase!

What’s Happening:

Before the COVID pandemic of 2020, it was announced that a new interactive game would take the place of Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure, but this time themed to the new DuckTales reboot and its characters.

reboot and its characters. With all the events of that year and the closure of Disney Parks around the globe, a lot of projects went without any updates or were downright canceled, and many were curious about the fate of this new interactive World Showcase experience.

Back in September, we finally got an update

The experience, played through the Play Disney Parks app, is still not yet available at this time, but artwork within the app reminds us that it’s definitely on the horizon, and could debut at any time.

When it is open and turned on through the Play Disney Parks app, this experience will be the perfect way for the young and young-at-heart to play their way around the World Showcase.

DuckTales World Showcase Adventure invites guests to join Scrooge McDuck, Donald, nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, Launchpad and Webby in search of priceless treasure. Using the Play Disney Parks mobile app, guests take a trip around World Showcase discovering exotic destinations, exciting mysteries, and maybe even a few thieves, villains and supernatural guardians of ancient artifacts.