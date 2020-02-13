Epcot’s Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure to Close on February 17

Disney Phineas & Ferb: Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure at Epcot will close next week to make way for a brand new World Showcase experience. Guests will have through Sunday, February 16 to enjoy this interactive adventure.

What’s happening:

Disney Phineas & Ferb: Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure is scheduled to close on Monday, February 17.

The popular kid-friendly attraction will be retired to make way for the previously announced

Disney has not indicated when the interactive DuckTales experience will open to guests.

Those looking for an alternative activity during the downtime can visit the KidCot Fun Stop location throughout World Showcase.

Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure:

This brand-new adventure will feature favorite DuckTales characters including: Scrooge McDuck Donald Launchpad Webby Huey Dewey Louie

During the interactive experience, guests will travel around the world to discover exotic destinations, exciting mysteries, a few villains and supernatural guardians of ancient artifacts.

