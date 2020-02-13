Epcot’s Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure to Close on February 17

Disney Phineas & Ferb: Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure at Epcot will close next week to make way for a brand new World Showcase experience. Guests will have through Sunday, February 16 to enjoy this interactive adventure.
What’s happening:
- Disney Phineas & Ferb: Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure is scheduled to close on Monday, February 17.
- The popular kid-friendly attraction will be retired to make way for the previously announced Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure.
- Disney has not indicated when the interactive DuckTales experience will open to guests.
- Those looking for an alternative activity during the downtime can visit the KidCot Fun Stop location throughout World Showcase.
Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure:
- This brand-new adventure will feature favorite DuckTales characters including:
- Scrooge McDuck
- Donald
- Launchpad
- Webby
- Huey
- Dewey
- Louie
- During the interactive experience, guests will travel around the world to discover exotic destinations, exciting mysteries, a few villains and supernatural guardians of ancient artifacts.
More World Showcase news:
- This summer, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open in the France Pavilion taking guests on a fun journey alongside Remy and his friends. Check out the construction progress in our photo update.
- The Italy Pavilion’s Via Napoli recently introduced a new Sangria flight and teased some upcoming menu additions. Find out what Alex thinks of these new offerings in his informative review.
- Along with the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along the France Pavilion is also showing an updated Impressions de France film. Jermiah reviews the new 4K experience.