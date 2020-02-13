Epcot’s Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure to Close on February 17

by | Feb 13, 2020 11:14 PM Pacific Time

Disney Phineas & Ferb: Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure at Epcot will close next week to make way for a brand new World Showcase experience. Guests will have through Sunday, February 16 to enjoy this interactive adventure.

What’s happening: 

  • Disney Phineas & Ferb: Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure is scheduled to close on Monday, February 17.
  • The popular kid-friendly attraction will be retired to make way for the previously announced Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure.
  • Disney has not indicated when the interactive DuckTales experience will open to guests.
  • Those looking for an alternative activity during the downtime can visit the KidCot Fun Stop location throughout World Showcase.

Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure:

  • This brand-new adventure will feature favorite DuckTales characters including:
    • Scrooge McDuck
    • Donald
    • Launchpad
    • Webby
    • Huey
    • Dewey
    • Louie
  • During the interactive experience, guests will travel around the world to discover exotic destinations, exciting mysteries, a few villains and supernatural guardians of ancient artifacts.

More World Showcase news:

  • This summer, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open in the France Pavilion taking guests on a fun journey alongside Remy and his friends. Check out the construction progress in our photo update.
  • The Italy Pavilion’s Via Napoli recently introduced a new Sangria flight and teased some upcoming menu additions. Find out what Alex thinks of these new offerings in his informative review.
  • Along with the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along the France Pavilion is also showing an updated Impressions de France film. Jermiah reviews the new 4K experience.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
