WDW Update: Via Napoli’s New Sangria Flight and New Pizza Review

by | Jan 21, 2020 11:41 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Via Napoli, a restaurant in the Italy Pavilion at Epcot, unveiled a new sangria flight experience on January 16th and invited us for a complimentary sampling of the drinks, a few signature menu items, and a new pizza that will join the menu in the near future. If you’ve never been before, Via Napoli is famous for offering authentic Sicilian style pizza, a task that requires adjusting the mineral content of the water used to make the dough and a special flipping process in the restaurant’s three volcano-themed ovens. In addition to pizza, the menu includes a variety of Italian fare and beverages. Join us as we get an update on what’s new at Via Napoli!

Gabriele, General Manager of Via Napoli, came to our table to give us an overview of the new sangria flight. The sangria mixer is a special ingredient that is mixed fresh with three different wines just before serving to the table. Each wine is paired with a different mixer blend. The three wines used in the flight are:

  • Bosco de Merlo Prosecco – From a small valley in Veneto, one of the best Prosecco producers in Italy.
  • Terre di Bacco Cabernet Sauvignon – Florida is the only state in the USA currently importing this wine, a rare medium body cabernet.
  • Beni di Batasiolo Gavi – A perfect blend of fullness and dryness, this medium body wine has been around for 140 years from this maker.

We watched Gabriele mix the sangria at our tableside, a process that Guests will experience when ordering the full glasses of each individual mix. We were served the beverage as a flight, which would come to your table premixed during a visit to the restaurant. It was fun to watch the blend transfer back and forth between carafes.

I greatly enjoyed each of the sangrias. It stands to reason that your favorite of the three will follow your taste in wine. I prefer champagne and prosecco, which is why the prosecco sangria was my favorite of the trio. But each was delicious and if you can’t make up your mind, the sangria flight is a great way to try all three.

If you love sangria, the sangria flight already offers a tempting reason to book a meal at Via Napoli. But their signature item is the pizza, prepared in one of three wood-burning ovens themed to Italy’s three volcanoes. We received a live demonstration and any Guest at the restaurant has the opportunity to watch the cooks in action. I have eaten here many times over the years, but never watched the pizza-making process this closely before.

If you watch closely, once the pizza is in the oven, it doesn’t sit still for long. The chefs routinely turn it around to ensure that it cooks evenly. They also gently lift it to ensure the bottom of the thin crust rises perfectly. Via Napoli has ruined me for pizza at Walt Disney World. It’s the only place I ever want it from when I visit and I’ve felt that way since they opened.

1 of 2

The first menu item we were served was an appetizer called Arancini, one of my favorites and a must-have every time I visit Via Napoli. It’s a stuffed rice ball with marinara sauce and I dream of these between visits.

1 of 2

We were served two different types of pizza, one of which was an early look at an upcoming menu item. Pizza Regina is a white pizza topped with slices of spicy sausage, tomatoes, onions, and peppers. I have a very low tolerance for spicy foods and I found this to be just under my threshold. I enjoyed it a lot more than I thought I would and would order this in the future.

The other pizza brought to the table was a classic Margharita, the perfect choice for your first time dining at Via Napoli if you don’t want to stray too far from what you know pizza to be. It’s a classic pizza with tomato sauce, cheese, and basil. But because of the matched mineral content to recreate the Sicilian crust and the wood-burning ovens in the restaurant, you’ll find it to be of a quality that other pizza restaurants simply can’t match.

Something I’ve never done at Via Napoli is have dessert. I’m always too full because I can’t bear the thought of letting that delicious pizza go to waste and taking leftovers through the park feels cumbersome unless I’m heading out right after dinner. We were served a cannoli and Chef Giovanni told us that the proper way to eat it is with your fingers, although silverware was made available just in case. Via Napoli’s cannoli is surely where the expression “Holy cannoli” comes from. I will definitely be saving room for dessert next time!

I apologize for how hungry this article has made you. On your next trip to Walt Disney World, I highly recommend Via Napoli for lunch or dinner at Epcot. And what better way to relax and enjoy the delicious meal than with the new sangria offerings and the sangria flight for those who want to try them all.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend