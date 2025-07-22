Test Track Officially Reopens at EPCOT with Pre-Opening Cast Celebration
After opening, park-goers were there in droves to ride the latest version of the popular attraction.
The latest version of Test Track has officially opened to all guests this morning after weeks of previews, and Disney is celebrating the cast of Test Track by sharing a massive group photo.
What’s Happening:
- Previews of Test Track 3.0 have been taking place since the beginning of the month, but today, July 22nd, the attraction officially reopened.
- The Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page shared a few group photos of cast members outside the attraction who are helping to bring the latest version of Test Track to life on a daily basis.
- “Thank you to all the incredible cast members who helped move this reimagining forward."
- A ribbon cutting moment was held this morning by EPCOT cast members.
- Guests seem to be really excited to check out the new Test Track, as the attraction has a 100 minute wait as of 9:50 a.m. this morning.
- The updated attraction invites guests into both the past and the future. Taking inspiration from World of Motion and the previous iterations of the attraction, 3.0 sets out to honor the future of transportation and the joy of human ingenuity.
- Can’t make it to the park? Check out the full Test Track 3.0 experience in the video below.
- For fans looking to see just how different the new version of the attraction is, check out our side-by-side-by-side POV of Test Track below.
- You can also check out Jeremiah’s review of the attraction here.
