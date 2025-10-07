Photos: Sweet & Silly Candy Receptacles Arrive at Disney's Candy Cauldron
Take home your very own Fantasyland trash can… filled with candy!
Something sweet has arrived at Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs! Now you can get a Fantasyland trash can novelty candy container for $14.99 each with the purchase of 1/4 LB or more of bulk candy.
The bulk candy retails for $3.75 per 1/4 LB and includes candy options like assorted flavors of Jelly Bellys, Mike and Ikes, Mini Jawbreakers, and more!
In other candy news, we also came across a new Tinker Bell-themed container of Sassy Sour Pixie Dust, filled with tangy lemonade-flavored candy bits. The Sassy Sour Pixie Dust retails for $9.99 per container.
