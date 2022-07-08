Top of the World Lounge – A Villains Lair atop Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort has been a major conversation in the Disney Vacation Club Community. Starting July 11th, it will be open and we have some preview photos to show you what you can expect.

Food Items Available:

Unfortunate Souls Shrimp

Cosmic power Flatbread (Plant-based)

The Empress Charcuterie Board

Seven Layer Cake

Twisted Tales Pretzel

Who's Afraid of Pork Belly Sliders

Tomatoes of Terror Flatbread

Lair-Made Hummus

Allergy Friendly Menu

About Top of the World Lounge – A Villains Lair: (According to the website)

Experience spell-tacular views while sipping sinister concoctions and nibbling on fiendish fare––for eligible Members only. Subject to capacity restrictions and operating hours.

Like the villains who lounged before you, toast to your travels and revel in rebellious recipes while swapping stories of wicked fun and plotting your next (vacation) escape. Cap off the evening with a rooftop viewing of the Disney Enchantment Magic Kingdom

Beyond the new furnishings, delight in new menu offerings including carefully crafted concoctions, wicked wines, bubbling brews and ominous appetizers––including the new Seven-Lair Cake.

Hours of Operation and Parking:

Top of the World Lounge – A Villains Lair is open from 6:00 PM to midnight daily, subject to capacity restrictions and operating hours.

Check-in time starts at 5:45 PM.

Complimentary parking for eligible Members begins at 5:00 PM, pending availability. Eligible Members must present a digital Member Card and photo ID at security to confirm accessibility.

Please be aware that the lounge may include blockout dates, such as holidays (July 4th, New Year’s Eve, etc.) and special event nights.

Check In

Please review access and eligibility requirements prior to arrival. Upon arrival, Members must check in at the Top of the World Lounge – A Villains Lair desk on the ground floor lobby. At least one Member in the traveling party must accompany the group and present their current MagicBand, digital Membership card and government-issued photo ID in order to gain admission to the lounge and observation deck.