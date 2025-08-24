Photos: Disney Starlight at the Magic Kingdom Twinkles Through the Lens of WDW Magazine

Our friends at WDW Magazine shared some gorgeous images from the new nighttime parade at the Magic Kingdom.

For the first time in almost 10 years, the Magic Kingdom is once again home to a nighttime parade – Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away. We’ve covered the new parade extensively leading up to its debut on July 20th, but now we wanted to share some beautiful photos of the parade from our partners at WDW Magazine. (Pro tip: click on any of the photos to enjoy a closer, larger look.)

Just as she did in the classic Main Street Electrical Parade, the Blue Fairy leads off the procession of floats inspired by classic and modern Disney animated films.

Asha and Star from Wish welcome us to the city of Rosas.

Flowers, butterflies and other gorgeous decor herald the arrival of Mirabel, Isabel and Bruno (we don’t talk about him) from Encanto.

The Royal Court proceeds ahead, perfect for World Princess Week, heralding the arrival of Cinderella and Prince Charming, Tiana and Naveen, Belle and Beast, and Aurora and Prince Phillip.

Miguel from Coco sure knows how to put on a show!

The parade is essentially bookended with classic animation, as Peter Pan, Wendy, and Tinker Bell too, arrive for an impressive flight over London.

The iconic sound of “Baroque Hoedown" means its time for the finale float, which also draws upon the Main Street Electrical Parade by introducing a quirky train character, who brings Mickey, Minnie, Snow White, Aladdin, Rapunzel and more to the festivities.

Thanks again to our partners at WDW Magazine for allowing us to share their stunning photography.