FX on Hulu's "Dying for Sex" Debuts Trailer

Michelle Williams’ much anticipated return to FX has finally released its first trailer.

Dying for Sex is the newest limited series heading to FX.

is the newest limited series heading to FX. Inspired by a Wondery podcast, the show follows Molly who is recently diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer.

In response, Molly decides to leave her husband and explore the entirety of her sexual desires for the first time in her life, all while her best friend Nikki sticks by her side.

The series stars Michelle Williams (Emmy winner for her work on FX’s Fosse/Verdon) and Jenny Slate.

All episodes of Dying for Sex debut April 4th on Hulu

