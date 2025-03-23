Sarah Pidgeon Cast as Carolyn Bessette in FX’s “American Love Story”

The first installment of the new anthology series will focus on the “American Love Story” of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

The long-in-development American Love Story from Ryan Murphy is finally moving forward at FX, with the first season telling the story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette – and we now know who will be playing JFK Jr’s wife.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports American Love Story .

. Pidgeon is known for her roles in Prime Video’s The Wilds and Hulu Tiny Beautiful Things .

and . In the first season, focused on JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, what started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media. The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, casting for JFK Jr. himself is still underway, with several actors set to test for the role in the coming weeks.

The series will also prominently feature JFK Jr.’s mother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and sister Caroline.

American Love Story is the latest anthology series in the “American Story" franchise, which also includes American Horror Story, American Crime Story and American Sports Story.

