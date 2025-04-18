“20/20” True Crime Limited Series “Bad Romance” Deciphers Cryptic Clues Leading to the Chilling Truth of the Brutal Murder of a Bride-To-Be

Series host Ryan Smith investigates in the latest episode of the season, airing Tuesday, April 22nd.

Cryptic clues uncovered a chilling truth in the brutal murder of a bride-to-be in the latest episode of the 20/20 true crime limited series, Bad Romance.

ABC News contributor and ESPN's Ryan Smith hosts 20/20's Bad Romance on ABC

The new season delves into the harrowing stories of individuals who lost their lives at the hands of those who once vowed to love them forever and examines the devastating consequences of obsession and manipulation, exposing the dark side of love.

The fairytale romance of Angel Goyena and David Hoshaw took a deadly turn when Angel and her mother were found brutally stabbed in the middle of the night.

Investigators are stumped, due to no sign of forced entry, no murder weapon, and no physical evidence.

A self-proclaimed vampire claims to have the murder weapon, a series of taunting letters arrive from the killer, and an alibi isn’t what it seems. As detectives chase clues across the Midwest, a shocking secret emerges. Inside the interrogation room, the lies unravel — and the killer is finally unmasked.

