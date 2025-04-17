Host Revealed for This Year's Time100 Primetime Special
Ed Sheeran and Myles Smith are scheduled to perform at the event.
Time and ABC have revealed the host for this year's Time100 primetime special.
What’s Happening:
- Time and ABC have announced the host for this year's Time100 primetime special.
- Time Studios, the television and film division of Time magazine, has revealed that Snoop Dogg will serve as the host for the Time100 gala, scheduled to take place this month in New York.
- Additionally, Ed Sheeran and Myles Smith are confirmed to perform at the event, which is set for April 24 and will be broadcast on ABC on May 4 according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Time revealed its annual Time100 list on Wednesday, highlighting notable figures such as Snoop Dogg and Ed Sheeran among the esteemed honorees.
- Upholding a cherished tradition, the magazine enlists prominent personalities to write the profiles of the chosen individuals.
- This year, Hoda Kotb wrote the profile for Snoop, while Chris Hemsworth authored the piece on Sheeran.
- Additional pairings consist of Kristen Bell with Ted Danson, Adam Scott alongside Nick Offerman, Blake Lively paired with Sherrilyn Ifill, and Nikki Glaser with Ali Wong.
- The Time100 represents one of the two primary franchises for Time, alongside its Person of the Year initiative.
- The media organization has broadened this franchise to encompass various categories, including entertainers, musicians, and athletes of the year.
