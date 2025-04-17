George Stephanopoulous Shares Exclusive Interview with Gov. Josh Shapiro on "Good Morning America"
The interview follows the arson attack on the Pennsylvania Governor's residence.
George Stephanopoulous has scored an exclusive interview with Governor Josh Shapiro.
What’s Happening:
- Tomorrow on Good Morning America, George Stephanopoulos is sitting down with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro following the recent arson attack on the governor’s residence in Harrisburg, PA.
- Also joined by first lady Lori Shapiro, the interview will cover the immense damage to the property (filmed from inside the burned home), the rise of politically motivated violence, and the support received from first responders and other leaders.
- With the Palestine conflict still requiring an immediacy when it comes to reporting, this interview will add another voice to the conflict and those who are resorting to illegal acts to have their voices heard.
- The Josh Shapiro and George Stephanopoulos interview airs tomorrow morning, April 18th, at 7am ET on Good Morning America.
