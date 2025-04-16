46th Sports Emmy Awards Reveals Gold & Silver Circle Inductees, ESPN and ABC Alumni Included
The ceremony will take place next month.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced this year’s Gold and Silver Circle Inductees for the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, and a number of them are ABC and ESPN alumni.
What’s Happening:
- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the 2025 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees who will be celebrated at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards on Tuesday, May 20th.
- This elite group of professionals have made significant contributions to sports television and are responsible for bringing exciting and exhilarating athletic programs and commentary to viewers.
- Representing the best and brightest in the industry, the Gold and Silver Circle Society recognizes industry leaders who have demonstrated enduring contributions to television.
- Inductees are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively.
- NATAS is thrilled to honor the incredible careers of these distinguished individuals at the 46th Sports Emmy Awards.
- Gold Circle – 2025 Sports Inductee:
- Peter Diamond (Former Executive Vice President, NBC Olympics Programming)
- Silver Circle – 2025 Sports Inductees:
- Mike Breen (Lead NBA Play-by-Play Commentator, ESPN and ABC)
- Rob Hyland (Coordinating Producer and Producer, NBC Sports)
- Tony Santomauro (Senior Vice President Finance and Administration, MLB Network)
- Tina Thornton (Executive Vice President Creative Studio and Marketing, ESPN)
- Eli Velazquez (Global Media Executive; Former Executive Vice President of Sports for Telemundo)
- The 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony will be held at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York on Tuesday, May 20th.
