"Yellowstone" Star Piper Perabo Cast in Recurring Role on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy"
Her episodes will air throughout May
Star of other hit shows like Yellowstone, Piper Perabo has been cast in a recurring role on the hit ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy, with her story arc taking off next month.
What’s Happening:
- Piper Perabo (Yellowstone, Coyote Ugly) has reportedly been tapped to appear in the long-running hit ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy in a recurring role.
- According to reports, she will be appearing in a multi-episode arc portraying “a fierce mother to 9 year-old Dylan."
- Deadline reports that her character will be named Jenna Gatlin, and “will do anything for her daughter, who is at Grey Sloan as a candidate for a high-risk surgery."
- Perabo will first appear as the character in the May 1st episode, “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone," which sees Amelia undertake a high-risk brain surgery on the young patient, while Winston and Jules disagree over how to handle their trauma patient’s family. Jo and Link struggle with wedding planning.
- She will then make appearances in the May 8 and May 15 episodes.
- On the May 8th episode, Jo and Link’s wedding day arrives, along with some visitors. Meanwhile, Teddy and Owen are met with a familiar face seeking treatment, and Lucas disagrees with Simone on how to approach a patient’s worsened condition, according to the logline.
- In the May 15th episode, titled “How Do I Live", an ordinary day at Grey Sloan takes an unexpected turn when a medical emergency unfolds in the operating room, endangering lives inside the hospital.
- Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Grey’s Anatomy is considered one of the great television shows of our time.
- The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 21st season, follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another and, at times, more than just friendship. Together, they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.
- Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 10:00 PM ET/PT on ABC, streams next day on Hulu.
