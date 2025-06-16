Hank Hill Offers His Special Brand of Fatherly Advice in New “King of the Hill” Footage
For Father’s Day, a new video gave us more glimpses of the return of the King.
To celebrate Father’s Day this past weekend, Hulu released a new video highlighting footage from their upcoming revival of King of the Hill.
What’s Happening:
- The newly released Father’s Day video for King of the Hill focuses on fatherly advice from Hank Hill, including keeping things simple and how there’s always room for improvement - including when rating your Uber driver.
- The video also gives us a chance to hear more of Pamela Adlon’s slightly altered voice as the now-adult version of Bobby Hill.
The One True King:
- Anyone else getting emotional seeing these new clips for King of the Hill? Taking the Pixar route of actually letting these animated characters age packs a big punch, particularly since it’s been so long since we’ve seen them (Season 14 is debuting sixteen years after Season 13).
- Like many fans, I’m very happy they kept Adlon as the voice of Bobby. It’s not unusual for a woman to voice a young male character, but obviously it’s more notable now that Bobby is an adult. But Adlon’s voice as the character is so distinct and such a core part of Bobby, it just wouldn’t feel right to have someone else do it - and indeed this clip underlines that, as that is the Bobby we know and love. Just grown up now. And reminding us all of our own humanity and how the passage of time rests for none of us.
- Oh great, now I'm gonna cry.
- King of the Hill Season 14 premieres August 4 on Hulu.
More Hulu Info:
