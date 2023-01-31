“King of the Hill” Revival Coming to Hulu

Great news, I tell ya what. A beloved 20th Television Animation series is coming back. Hulu is reviving King of the Hill according to Deadline.

King of the Hill co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to return for the revival of the series on Hulu.

co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to return for the revival of the series on Hulu. They will be joined by the former cast of the series as well.

Judge is set to reprise his role has Hank Hill and will be joined by Kathy Najimyas his wife Peggy.

Other returning cast members include: Stephen Root as Bill Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill Johnny Hardwick as Dale Lauren Tom as Minh

The reboot has reportedly been in the works since 2017, when Judge and Daniels reconnected with the cast of the series at San Francisco Sketchfest for the 20th anniversary of the show.

Saladin Patterson will serve as an executive producer and showrunner.

3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, and Bandera Entertainment’s Dustin Davis will serve as executive producers.

King of the Hill was an Emmy Award-winning series that ran for 13 seasons on Fox from 1997-2010.

What they’re saying: