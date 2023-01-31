“King of the Hill” Revival Coming to Hulu

Great news, I tell ya what. A beloved 20th Television Animation series is coming back. Hulu is reviving King of the Hill according to Deadline.
- King of the Hill co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to return for the revival of the series on Hulu.
- They will be joined by the former cast of the series as well.
- Judge is set to reprise his role has Hank Hill and will be joined by Kathy Najimyas his wife Peggy.
- Other returning cast members include:
- Stephen Root as Bill
- Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill
- Johnny Hardwick as Dale
- Lauren Tom as Minh
- The reboot has reportedly been in the works since 2017, when Judge and Daniels reconnected with the cast of the series at San Francisco Sketchfest for the 20th anniversary of the show.
- Saladin Patterson will serve as an executive producer and showrunner.
- 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, and Bandera Entertainment’s Dustin Davis will serve as executive producers.
- King of the Hill was an Emmy Award-winning series that ran for 13 seasons on Fox from 1997-2010.
What they’re saying:
- Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals: “We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago. This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”
- Marci Proietto, executive vice president, 20th Television Animation: “I’m so lucky to have been a part of this show from the very beginning and couldn’t be more excited to visit Arlen, Texas, once again with Mike, Greg and Saladin, who together are bringing a whole new perspective to the original series. We all want to thank the fans for their overwhelming support because they helped make this happen, and I can’t wait to share this new iteration through the lens of 2023 America. In the words of our beloved Peggy Hill, Ho yeah!”