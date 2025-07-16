FX Gives Us Another Football Club to Watch with New Trailer for "Necaxa"
The series follows Eva Longoria taking the reigns of Club Necaxa, with the help of some familiar faces.
FX has dropped the trailer for their newest docuseries, Necaxa, following a new soccer club with the help of Eva Longoria.
What’s Happening:
- FX Networks has dropped the official trailer for their upcoming new series, Necaxa, from Eva Longoria, Rob Mac, and Ryan Reynolds.
- In FX and Disney+ Latin America's docuseries Necaxa, Eva Longoria embarks on a mission to revive the spirit of Club Necaxa, one of Mexico's oldest football clubs, with the assistance of co-owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, who recently gained attention for their successful revitalization of Wrexham AFC.
- This compelling bilingual series captures a pivotal and tumultuous period for the team, characterized by management changes, significant player injuries, and the unwavering determination of a squad striving to exceed expectations and inspire hope in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
- Once a dominant force in Mexican football, Club Necaxa has faced decades of challenges, including relocations and constant reinvention, yet a dedicated group of loyal fans remains steadfast, nurturing the aspiration that their cherished "Rayos" will reclaim their former glory.
- Offering unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, Necaxa immerses viewers in the emotional experiences of players, devoted supporters, and even skeptics as they pursue a playoff dream and the possibility of a resurgence.
- Necaxa debuts on August 7th on FXX and will be available on Hulu, and Hulu on Disney+.
Another Club:
- The series comes after the success of another football based series, Welcome to Wrexham, which follows actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac as they take over Wrexham AFC, a Welsh soccer club.
- The series chronicles their journey of reviving the struggling team, which has a long history but has faced financial and performance challenges. Beyond the sports aspect, the show delves into the community impact of the club, highlighting the passionate fanbase and the personal stakes for the town.
- It mixes humor, heart, and some behind-the-scenes drama as Reynolds and Mac navigate the world of sports ownership and the cultural significance of the team to Wrexham. The series is both a business venture and an exploration of what it means to be a part of a tight-knit, working-class community.
- That series just finished its fourth season on the network, and can also be seen on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
