“If I’m Not Human, What Am I?” – Second Trailer for FX’s “Alien: Earth” Debuts

A tantalizing new trailer for “Alien: Earth” adds cyborg drama to the imminent alien threat.

Five new life forms from distant planets are collected, with surely horrible consequences, in the second trailer for FX’s Alien: Earth.

What’s Happening:

The second trailer to be released for the first TV continuation of the long-running sci-fi / horror franchise begins with a focus on cyborg Wendy (played by Sydney Chandler), as she questions if she’s not human, then what is she?

The trailer goes on to feature some impressive imagery, as things of course get darker and the titular aliens are thrown into the mix.

When the mysterious deep-space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth .

. In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named Wendy marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.

Created by Noah Hawley ( Fargo Legion Alien: Earth also stars Timothy Olyphant (“Kirsh"), Alex Lawther (“Hermit"), Samuel Blenkin (“Boy Kavalier"), Babou Ceesay (“Morrow"), Adrian Edmondson (“Atom Eins"), David Rysdahl (“Arthur Sylvia"), Essie Davis (“Dame Sylvia"), Lily Newmark (“Nibs"), Erana James (“Curly"), Adarsh Gourav (“Slightly"), Jonathan Ajayi (“Smee"), Kit Young (“Tootles"), Diêm Camille (“Siberian"), Moe Bar-El (“Rashidi") and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (“Yutani").

This was the second trailer released for the series, so if you haven’t seen the first, you can check it out here

A companion podcast Alien: Earth, which will also feature multiple immersive experiences for those who have access to VR consoles.

FX is transporting fans into the immersive world of Alien: Earth at San Diego Comic-Con

