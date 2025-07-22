Only Murders x Rare Beauty: Enter for a Chance to Win Mabel’s Must-Haves

The sweepstakes is a part of the Hulu Perks program.

Fans of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Rare Beauty have the opportunity to win a beauty kit inspired by the hit series.

What’s Happening:

Hulu Perks has unveiled a new sweepstakes, giving one lucky subscriber a free Only Murders in the Building x Rare Beauty kit.

x Rare Beauty kit. Inspired by the Emmy Award winning comedy series’ fourth season, the kit features Mabel Mora’s beauty essentials.

Within the kit, fans will find the exclusive Resilience shade of the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and the classic Soft Pinch Lip Oil in Delight.

Hulu subscribers have until August 4th to enter. You can enter the sweepstakes once per day.

Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel in Only Murders in the Building , is also the founder and owner of Rare Beauty.

, is also the founder and owner of Rare Beauty. You can enter for the chance to win here

Hulu Previews:

Today, fans of Futurama got a sneak peek at the upcoming thirteenth season of the hit adult animated series.

got a sneak peek at the upcoming thirteenth season of the hit adult animated series. Dropping this September, the talented voice cast consisting of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar and David Herman are back for more chaotic dystopian adventures.

You can learn more here

