Hulu’s “Are You My First?” Takes Reality TV to Unexplored Territory
Set to premiere in August, the new dating series will be hosted by Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been revealed as the hosts of Hulu’s new reality dating experiment, Are You My First?
What’s Happening:
- Hulu’s latest foray into the world of reality TV comes with their new experiential series, Are You My First?, where the largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled search for intimacy, love – and maybe their first – in a tropical paradise designed just for them.
- For the first time, they’re free to explore their connections without judgment, allowing these sexy young singles to embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find “the one." Who will find that special someone? And who will go home hot, bothered and heartbroken?
- This sure-to-be-tantalizing series is set to be hosted by television personality, producer, author and former professional football player, Colton Underwood, and The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe.
- Underwood played with the NFL teams, the Chargers and the Raiders, before becoming a household name after joining The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and eventually as the franchise’s memorable lead known widely as the “Virgin Bachelor."
- After appearing as a standout contestant on The Bachelor, Bristowe took the spotlight as the star of The Bachelorette. She then went on to win the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars with her loyal fans, and also launched a successful career in podcasting, where she hosts the popular show Off the Vine.
- Produced by ITV America and Plimsoll Productions, Are You My First? premieres with all ten episodes Monday, August 18th, on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.
The Hulu Reality TV Takeover Continues:
- Following on from the success of series like The Kardashians and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Hulu is spreading their wings with a number of new reality series.
- A third season of the popular series Vanderpump Villa has officially been confirmed by the streamer.
- Gabby Windey, who recently won the third season of The Traitors, has been tapped to host the new dating series Love Overboard.
- The next new series set for release is Love Thy Nader, featuring Sports Illustrated model and Dancing with the Stars contestant Brooks Nader and her sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland, in New York City.
More Hulu News:
- Bender's Back and More Chaotic Than Ever in a Sneak Peek of “Futurama" Season 13
- Challenge Life with Chris Hemsworth: National Geographic Drops Trailer for "Limitless: Live Better Now"
- “If I’m Not Human, What Am I?" – Second Trailer for FX’s “Alien: Earth" Debuts
- FX Gives Us Another Football Club to Watch with New Trailer for "Necaxa"
- Disney Earns 137 Emmy Nominations Across ABC, FX, Hulu, Disney+, and More
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now