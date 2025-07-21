Hulu’s “Are You My First?” Takes Reality TV to Unexplored Territory

Set to premiere in August, the new dating series will be hosted by Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been revealed as the hosts of Hulu’s new reality dating experiment, Are You My First?

What’s Happening:

Hulu’s latest foray into the world of reality TV comes with their new experiential series, Are You My First? , where the largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled search for intimacy, love – and maybe their first – in a tropical paradise designed just for them.

, where the largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled search for intimacy, love – and maybe their first – in a tropical paradise designed just for them. For the first time, they’re free to explore their connections without judgment, allowing these sexy young singles to embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find “the one." Who will find that special someone? And who will go home hot, bothered and heartbroken?

This sure-to-be-tantalizing series is set to be hosted by television personality, producer, author and former professional football player, Colton Underwood, and The Bachelorette

Underwood played with the NFL teams, the Chargers and the Raiders, before becoming a household name after joining The Bachelorette , Bachelor in Paradise

, After appearing as a standout contestant on The Bachelor , Bristowe took the spotlight as the star of The Bachelorette . She then went on to win the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars Off the Vine .

, Bristowe took the spotlight as the star of . She then went on to win the Mirrorball Trophy on . Produced by ITV America and Plimsoll Productions, Are You My First? premieres with all ten episodes Monday, August 18th, on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+

