Bundy vs. The Green River Killer: New Hulu Docuseries Gives New Insight Into the Mind of Ted Bundy

"Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil" premieres Thursday, August 7th, exclusively on Hulu.
What happens when a serial killer offers to help catch another serial killer? That’s exactly what a new Hulu docuseries, Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil, is set to focus on.

What’s Happening:

  • In 1984, notorious serial killer Ted Bundy offered to help investigator Robert Keppel catch The Green River killer, a phantom who was murdering women in Seattle, Washington – right where Bundy claimed many of his victims, ten years earlier.
  • A new docuseries from Hulu delves deep into Keppel and Bundy’s cat and mouse game, which played out up until Bundy was executed.
  • Never-before-heard audio tapes and interviews offer a new look into the mind of the notorious serial killer, seen through the steadfast gaze of the detective who refused to look away.
  • Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil is produced by the A+E Factual Studios group.
  • All episodes of the docuseries premiere August 7th, 2025, exclusively on Hulu.

