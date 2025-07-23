A Decades-Old Murder Mystery is Revisited with the Killer’s Written Confession in This Week’s Rebroadcast of “20/20”
A "20/20" episode that originally aired in January 2024 is set to re-air on ABC this week.
This week, ABC will re-air an episode of 20/20 from 2024 that delves into the case of a murder victim whose written confession gives insight into the mind and motives of a murderer.
What’s Happening:
- In 1987, when authorities found Susan Woods naked and murdered in her home in Stephenville, Texas, the tight-knit community was quick to place the blame on Michael Woods, her estranged husband. But when fingerprints at the scene did not match Michael’s, the case ground to a halt.
- Twenty years later, a different detective took a fresh look at the evidence and was able to find a match for the fingerprints: Scott Hatley, a local man with a violent history.
- However, the details of the gruesome murder and Scott’s motives remained a mystery until 2022, when Scott’s writings about his life and crimes found in a trailer next to his dead body shed new light on the case.
- 20/20 correspondent Chris Connelly takes viewers inside the shocking murder and the decades-long search for answers.
- The two-hour program includes in-depth interviews with Michael Woods, Susan Woods’ husband; Shannon Myers Barrientos, who played a key role in cracking the case; and Don Miller, a retired lieutenant and the detective who solved Susan Woods’ murder.
- This episode, which originally aired on January 17th, 2024, is set to re-air Friday, July 25th, 2025 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
- As this episode is a rebroadcast, with the original having aired over a year ago, those who miss its replay during the network broadcast on ABC will still be able to watch it.
- Not only is it available on Hulu, but you can also catch it on the ABC website, along with other 20/20 episodes.
- You can find out about some of these other episodes and cases examined by 20/20 on our page, here.
