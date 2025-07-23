A Decades-Old Murder Mystery is Revisited with the Killer’s Written Confession in This Week’s Rebroadcast of “20/20”

A "20/20" episode that originally aired in January 2024 is set to re-air on ABC this week.

This week, ABC will re-air an episode of 20/20 from 2024 that delves into the case of a murder victim whose written confession gives insight into the mind and motives of a murderer.

What’s Happening:

In 1987, when authorities found Susan Woods naked and murdered in her home in Stephenville, Texas, the tight-knit community was quick to place the blame on Michael Woods, her estranged husband. But when fingerprints at the scene did not match Michael’s, the case ground to a halt.

Twenty years later, a different detective took a fresh look at the evidence and was able to find a match for the fingerprints: Scott Hatley, a local man with a violent history.

However, the details of the gruesome murder and Scott’s motives remained a mystery until 2022, when Scott’s writings about his life and crimes found in a trailer next to his dead body shed new light on the case.

correspondent Chris Connelly takes viewers inside the shocking murder and the decades-long search for answers. The two-hour program includes in-depth interviews with Michael Woods, Susan Woods’ husband; Shannon Myers Barrientos, who played a key role in cracking the case; and Don Miller, a retired lieutenant and the detective who solved Susan Woods’ murder.

This episode, which originally aired on January 17th, 2024, is set to re-air Friday, July 25th, 2025 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

As this episode is a rebroadcast, with the original having aired over a year ago, those who miss its replay during the network broadcast on ABC will still be able to watch it.

Not only is it available on Hulu, but you can also catch it on the ABC website, along with other 20/20 episodes.

You can find out about some of these other episodes and cases examined by 20/20 on our page,

