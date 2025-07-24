"Family Guy" Alumni Developing New Workplace Comedy With Hulu and 20th Television
The series appears to be live-action, and not animated despite impressive resumes in the latter medium.
A new workplace comedy is reportedly in development for Hulu with Family Guy alumni taking on a new series with 20th Century Television for the platform.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu and 20th Television are reportedly developing a workplace comedy, Please See HR, from Family Guy duo Evan Waite and Alec Sulkin.
- Waite previously worked on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Inside Job, The President Show, Our Cartoon President, and Three Busy Debras, and has been a co-executive producer on Family Guy, where he has been a writer for the past five years.
- Sulkin has been a longtime EP on Family Guy, also providing a number of voice roles on the long-running show. He is also a frequent collaborator with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, having worked on the Ted films and the comedy film, A Million Ways to Die in the West.
- Both are working with Hulu and 20th Century on the new comedy series, which is set to take place in the Human Resources department of Miser Perpetuale - a massive, for-profit healthcare “provider", that (per a report in Deadline) has to legally put quotation marks around that.
- Waite will reportedly write and serve as an executive producer, with Sulkin overseeing as another executive producer. Trever Engelson and Doug Banker will serve as additional executive producers, with Sean Shepard serving as a producer.
Workplace Fodder:
- Workplaces have always been rife for sitcom and comedy series fare, dating back to early television with titles like The Phil Silvers Show (AKA Sgt. Bilko), and The Dick Van Dyke Show, though the latter also featured a lot of his home life. Now, in today’s television age, they permeate the landscape with NBC’s The Office being likely the most-cited example of a workplace comedy in the era. Others include 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Abbott Elementary among many others, including a new spin-off of The Office debuting soon, The Paper.
- Will the Family Guy alums be able to stand out in this noisy room with something truly unique? We’ll find out.
- As the series is only just getting into development, details are scarce and a production timeline - including a potential debut date - is unavailable as of press time.
