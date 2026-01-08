Evil in Sunnyvale: "20/20" Shows How Forensics Helped a Dedicated Detective Solve a Decades Old Cold Case

Dive into the chilling story of two unsolved murders haunting Sunnyvale.

This week, ABC’s 20/20 follows a dedicated detective who will stop at nothing to solve the murders of two young women.

What's Happening:

For decades, Sunnyvale, California, law enforcement was haunted by the unsolved murders of two young women: 18-year-old Estella Mena and 15-year-old Karen Stitt. Both victims were found with multiple stab wounds, and their killings occurred several years apart.

The cases remained cold for years until Detective Matt Hutchison took a personal interest in reopening them. Determined to find justice, Hutchison led the renewed investigation into both murders. Through persistence, disguises, and advanced forensic techniques, Hutchison and his partner ultimately identified the killers.

Correspondent John Quiñones reports the story in 20/20: Badass Detective, which airs Friday, January 9th (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.